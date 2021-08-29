Perak police: 22 fined RM150,000 for SOP violation at entertainment centre

Police said 22 locals were fined a total of RM150,000 in an operation at an entertainment centre in Bandar Baru Medan in Perak. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 29 — Twenty-two locals were compounded a total of RM150,000 in an operation at an entertainment centre in Bandar Baru Medan here, early today, for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all of them were compounded for violating Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PPPB) 2021.

He said checks were carried out by officers and personnel of the Ipoh Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division under Op Hiburan and Op Covid-19 at 1 am on 24 individuals comprising 19 men and five women, including two Chinese nationals.

“The results of the urine screening tests conducted found that 13 individuals, including a Chinese woman, tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine.

“Investigations against them are being conducted in accordance with Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while two Chinese women are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement, here, today.

According to him, the aim of the operation is to reduce the community’s concern over the threat of drug addiction and distribution in the local area as well as the Covid-19 infection.

“The police have given a stern warning to all entertainment centre owners to comply with the SOPs set because they are still not allowed to operate under Phase Two of PPN in the state,” he added. — Bernama