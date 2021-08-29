Penang CM: Appreciate the value of independence while embracing new normal

Penang CM Chow Kon Yeow at the virtual launch of the state level National Month and Fly Jalur Gemilang 2021 ceremony held virtually in George Town, August 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 29 — The spirit of nationhood, and the value of independence and patriotism, must continue to be appreciated and applied in the new normal, despite facing the challenges of the current health crisis, said Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow.

He said 64 years had passed; the proclamation of independence had opened a new chapter for the country, where progress and success forged were the blessings of independence.

“The theme, Malaysia Prihatin, has been retained for this year’s celebration, therefore the meaning should be fought for by all Malaysians, especially in efforts to combat and break the chain of the Covid-19 infection for our survival, as well as of our families, communities, state and the country.

“The well-being and welfare of the people have always been the pillar, especially in formulating action plans that cover aspects of health, safety, welfare, economy and survival of all the people in the state,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, Penang had taken proactive steps by approving an allocation of about RM175 million through five Penang People’s Aid Packages to help the affected people, including assistance to other related sectors.

Chow also stressed that the vaccination process was the hope for the state to regain control of the Covid-19 pandemic, and called on the people to continue supporting the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) by becoming vaccine recipients, thus enabling Penang to move to the next phase in the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Finally, as Malaysians who love this country, together we fly the Jalur Gemilang to inspire the spirit of patriotism. Apply new normal practices in life, follow the SOPs, stay healthy and stay safe,” he said. — Bernama