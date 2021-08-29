NSC: Two localities in Sabah, one in Johor under EMCO from Aug 31

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Two localities in Sabah and one in Johor will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 31 to September 13.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO in Sabah involved Kampung Bukit Gemuk in Tawau and Kampung Nasakot, Ranau while in Johor, it would be enforced in Kampung Nelayan Benut, Mukim Sungai Pinggan in Pontian.

“Meanwhile, the EMCO will only be extended in Taman Megah Jaya (Lorong 2,3,9 and 10) in Tawau, from August 31 to September 13,” he said in a statement today.

The EMCO in Kota Belud, Sabah, namely, in Kampung Mantanau, Kampung Pirasan Ulu and Kampung Suang Punggur will end tomorrow as scheduled.

Also terminated tomorrow as scheduled is the EMCO in Kampung Bukit Cina, Mukim Pasir Akar, Besut, Terengganu, 19 localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun and 14 in Mukim Sura, Dungun, also in Terengganu. — Bernama