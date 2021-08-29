New Cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Members of the new Cabinet will take their oath of office, loyalty and secrecy at the Istana Negara Aug 30, 2021. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers in the new Cabinet will take their oath of office, loyalty and secrecy at the Istana Negara tomorrow (Aug 30).

The ceremony, to be held before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is scheduled to commence at 2.30 pm.

The Cabinet line-up was announced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Friday, seven days after he took the oath of office as the ninth Prime Minister before His Majesty on Aug 20.

Ismail Sabri replaced Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned on Aug 16 after losing the majority support in Parliament and his proposed bipartisan cooperation was rejected by political parties.

Calling the line-up the 'result-oriented Cabinet', the prime minister said he formed the Cabinet, which is a reformulation based on the current situation, for the sake of maintaining stability and putting the interests and safety of the Malaysia Family first.

Of the 31 ministers appointed, two new faces were introduced, namely, former Perak Menteri Besar and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who was appointed the Youth and Sports Minister and PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad as the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs). — Bernama