KL police: Company director loses over RM400,000 in Datukship scam

Police said a company director was tricked into paying RM406,400 to obtain the ‘Datuk Seri Utama’ honorific title and a piece of land. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A company director was tricked into paying RM406,400 to obtain the ‘Datuk Seri Utama’ honorific title and a piece of land.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 33-year-old victim claimed to have received a call from an individual on March 28 informing him that Istana Negara would confer him the Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah award and a two-hectare piece of land.

He said the victim handed over a copy of the company’s details and his personal details to the individual at a restaurant near Pintu 2 Istana Negara on the same day.

“On April 6, the victim was instructed to make a payment of RM9,400 into an account provided by the suspect. The victim also made four payment transactions amounting to RM247,000 to another account between April 30 and June 17,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Mahidisham said the victim also handed over RM150,000 in cash to the suspect.

Mohd Mahidisham said after the payments were made, the victim suspected something amiss and decided to check the account given by the suspect and found that it was under unregistered company.

The police are in the midst of tracking down three individuals to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to be cautious and to use legitimate channels to obtain such awards or titles. — Bernama