Johor Baru set to strengthen position as international land gateway on completion of RTS Link, EDTP

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) is expected to strengthen its role and position as Johor Baru becomes a major international land gateway when the Malaysia-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project and the railway Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double-Tracking Project (EDTP) are completed soon.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he believes the two mega projects are set to be the main contributor to economic recovery efforts in the state, thus benefitting the people and further develop Johor Baru City.

The completion of the two projects will also directly support the Ibrahim International Business District (IIBD) in the city.

“The IIBD project, which covers 100 hectares in the middle of Johor Baru Sentral district, will become the

‘The Southern Gateway of Malaysia’ and ‘The next best option to live, work and play in Southeast Asia after Singapore’,” he said at the virtual swearing-in ceremony for the Johor Baru mayor here today. “The aim is in line with the strategic location of Johor Baru City which is next to Singapore, thereby making it the main land gateway to the republic from Malaysia.”

When the IIBd is completed, Johor Baru City will draw more strategic investments from various sectors as the development has international class infrastructure, he added.

“These investments will put Johor Baru on the same standing as Kuala Lumpur, maybe even higher.

“More young people will migrate to the city from outside Johor as opportunities multiply due to the strategic investments,” he said. “I am confident that MBJB will continue to be competent and strive to provide service and support that exceed the expectation of people in the city.”

Earlier, Hasni witnessed the swearing-in of Johor Baru’s 13th mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

Meanwhile, statistics have shown that 53,908 households in Johor are in the poor category as they are under the poverty guideline threshold.

“Therefore, the main challenge for MBJB is to distribute wealth efficiently to narrow the economic gap among income groups in the city. Surely, this needs a more specific and inclusive approach from before,” Hasni said.

Hence, the Menteri Besar said in the Johor Budget 2022, the state government will focus on the empowerment of vulnerable groups under the 12 agendas for welfare, empowerment, and success in the state budget for next year. — Bernama