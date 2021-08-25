Finance Ministry: RON97 down two sen, RON95, diesel unchanged

The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively from tomorrow to September 1, while the retail price of RON97 petrol will be reduced by two sen. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period from tomorrow to September 1, while the retail price of RON97 petrol will be reduced by two sen, from RM2.74 a litre to RM2.72/litre.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual price increase of oil on the global market, the government has maintained RON95 at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, although the actual market prices for both products have exceeded the ceiling prices set,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to protect the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama