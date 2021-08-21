State minister: 2,651 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah, says high numbers due to test result backlog

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 — Sabah recorded 2,651 new Covid-19 cases on August 21, including 447 (16.9 per cent) from backlog cases.

A new cluster also recorded in Lahad Datu — Kluster Cantawan, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun

“Cases for Kota Kinabalu soared to 669 with 60 per cent of cases were close contacts. Penampang also increased 78 cases to 406, Tuaran 247, Tawau 240, Sandakan 178, Papar 130, Lahad Datu 100, Putatan 96, Keningau 87 and Kinabatangan 76.

“From the data analysis, 447 or 16.9 per cent cases were backlog results over five days, 364 or 13.7 per cent between 4-5 days and 936 (35.3 per cent) were backlog cases between 2-3 days.

“This means that almost 66 per cent of daily cases (1,747) were registered after two days of screening results were obtained. This explanation needs to be understood to avoid the public from assuming the number of daily cases reported in the last 24 hours,” he said.

On the vaccination rate, 50.3 per cent of Sabah adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 26.9 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated. — Borneo Post