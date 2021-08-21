Persons with Disabilities in Johor advised to register before heading to special drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination centre

The disabled receive their Covid-19 jabs at Menara Sime Darby Plantation in Ara Damansara June 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Aug 21 — Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and their guardians or family members in Johor are advised to register themselves online before heading to the drive-thru vaccination centre located at the Johor Baru City Council’s Arena Larkin Aquatic Centre here, which will begin operating on Wednesday (August 25).

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said the registration via a Google form issued by the association was to prevent vaccine recipients from coming in via the ‘walk-in’ method, especially on foot, as it could invite danger.

“This PPV will open on August 25, and many have heard about its opening. They want to come just like that (walk-in), but they can’t actually, as this PPV is on a drive-thru basis. If they walk to the PPV, we are worried it could be dangerous.

“If they do come (walk-in), we will provide wheelchair assistance and register them. However, (hopefully) they do register (before coming) to be given assistance to get vaccinated,” she told Bernama when visiting the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) Johor Bureau here today.

Ras Adiba, who is also Bernama chairman, was asked to comment on the opening of the special drive-thru PPV for the disabled in the state.

The senator representing the disabled in the Dewan Negara said, the special PPV was the largest of its kind in the country and the world so far, which had received a total of 3,000 registrations to date.

Apart from the disabled, three other family members or their caregivers, as well as senior citizens, could also be vaccinated at the PPV, which will operate every Saturday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Commenting on the first drive-thru PPV for the disabled at Sime Darby Plantation in Ara Damansara, which has been operating since June 16, she said recipients had given positive feedback, especially in terms of the facilities and hospitality provided.

“The uniqueness of this drive-thru PPV is the way we treat them (PWD) with care. Doctors, assistants, other staff including volunteers have been briefed in advance on how to treat them.

“We also have a quiet room for those who need to be given more attention. Sometimes they may feel a bit uncomfortable in the car, apart from feeling scared,” she said.

PWD and their caregivers who wish to register for the vaccination at the special drive-through PPV may access the Google form at https://forms.gle/gVXk6jeAeo8Pru1v6. — Bernama