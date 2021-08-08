PM: Green light for home quarantine; interstate travel for spouses

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving his special announcement, August 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government has approved travelling and home quarantine for both Malaysians and permanent residents who have completed their vaccination, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

In a live telecast today, Muhyiddin said that this applies to all residents nationwide and regardless of any phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“Malaysian travellers and non-Malaysians who have residences in Malaysia (including permanent residents and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants who return or arrive from overseas and have received their complete vaccination, are allowed to undergo mandatory quarantine at home and will be given the digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO)," he announced.

Muhyiddin also announced that long-distance married couples who are fully vaccinated can also make inter-district and interstate travel to meet their spouses, while parents who are fully vaccinated can cross-district and state borders to meet their children who are below 18-years old.

“I also understand the request from you, brothers and sisters, to be again allowed to perform prayers in mosques and the surau. Therefore the government agrees to only allow prayers in mosques and the surau, for congregants who have received full vaccination. This leeway also applies to all phases of the NRP,” he added.

Muhyiddin said that congregants who want to perform prayers in the said places, must show their digital certificate of the Covid-19 vaccination to the mosque and surau workers.

He added that this perk also applies to non-Muslims, adding however, that this privilege is still subject to state religious authorities and the National Unity Ministry, for non-Muslim houses of worship.

Muhyiddin also explicitly pointed out the definition of being fully vaccinated, saying that those who have received the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac doses, qualify as being fully vaccinated, 14 days after their second doses.

“For the type of vaccines which requires only one dose (Johnson&Johnson and CanSino) the individuals must have exceeded 28 days from the date of their jabs,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that the relaxation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the economic sector would be announced soon, as it is still being discussed and assessed by the National Security Council (NSC).