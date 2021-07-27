FT Ministry to provide four Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres for PPR, PA residents

A health worker speaks to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Ministry of Federal Territories is providing four Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres PKRC free of charge for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) residents who are infected with Covid-19.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the four private PKRCs are at Royal Chulan Hotel, Jalan Conlay; International Youth Centre (IYC) in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras; Tamu Hotel and Suites Kampung Baru and Travelodge City Centre Hotel.

He said the PKRCs were for category one and two Covid-19 patients in the area to undergo self-quarantine and avoid the increase in positive cases due to close contact among family members.

“Currently those tested positive but asymptomatic (category one) or with mild symptoms (category two) are required to undergo self-quarantine at home.

“However, we find that most of them live in cramped and crowded houses, especially the B40 families in DBKL PPR and PA which are not conducive for the purpose,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Annuar said the initiative was taken after the ministry held discussions with various relevant agencies and decided to relocate and place those positive in several hotels designated as PKRCS.

He said the operation to take in about 1,000 patients started today with the help of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC), the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Health Department (JKWPKL) and several related government agencies and departments.

“The ministry is also working to provide more Covid-19 treatment facilities in the Federal Territory to help those facing self-quarantine issues,” he said. — Bernama