Cops say helicopter that landed in Ipoh to fetch ‘Nasi Ganja’ has permission to cross state borders

On Friday, the helicopter owned by the Systematic Aviation Services Sdn Bhd landed at Padang Ipoh, located at the city centre, to collect a total of 36 packets of Nasi Ganja. — Picture via social media

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 26 — The Bell 505 helicopter which landed at the Padang Ipoh last Friday to collect the city’s famous nasi kandar known as Nasi Ganja reportedly has permission to travel interstate.

The permission letter was granted by the Selangor police, Utusan reported.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed the matter when contacted by Utusan today.

Mior also said that Perak police have record statements from three individuals, including a Datuk.

“The Datuk and an officer from the Ipoh Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia were among five who were called today to record statements.

“The investigation was done for violating the standard operating procedures on prohibition to cross district or state under the Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases,” he said.

On Friday, the helicopter owned by the Systematic Aviation Services Sdn Bhd landed at the field, located at the city centre, to collect a total of 36 packets of Nasi Ganja.

Mior previously said that the helicopter only had permission to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

“No permission was given for it to land at Padang Ipoh,” he said then.