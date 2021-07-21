Sungai Buloh Hospital director says not charging next of kin for funeral expenses for both Covid and non-Covid patients

Workers wearing personal protective equipment burying a person who died from Covid-19 at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 6, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Sungai Buloh Hospital has clarified that its Forensic Department is only involved in handling the collection, storage and management of the remains of Covid-19 patients as well as that of other non-Covid-19 patients.

In a statement, its director Dr Kuldip Kaur said the Forensic Department is not at all involved in imposing charges on the deceased’s next of kin.

“All next of kin must deal with the company (funeral parlour) chosen by them (next of kin) to handle the funeral arrangements of both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients,” she said.

Kuldip said this in response to a WhatsApp audio-visual message which claimed that funeral arrangement fees for the remains of Covid-19 patients amounted to RM9,000. — Bernama