Sarawak declares two new Covid-19 clusters, according to SDMC

KUCHING, July 19 — Two Covid-19 new clusters, the Pagar Satok in Kuching district and Jalan Selalang in Sarikei were declared in Sarawak today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the Pagar Satok Cluser involved detainees at the Satok police station lockup where 83 were screened and out of this number, 24 were detected to be positive for Covid-19.

The Jalan Selalang Cluster, meanwhile, involved the residents of a longhouse in Sungai Kerubong, Selalang with 37 of the 89 screened, found to be positive, it added.

Today, Sarawak recorded 301 Covid-19 new positive cases, bringing the cumulative number to 71,601 with three more deaths recorded, bringing the total number thus far to 447.

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is also being enforced on Kampung Emperoh Nyiru Grait, Kuching from today until August 1 and on the Kambieng Abu Bengang, Noel Praja Kabo and Bundang Engkabang longhouses from tomorrow until August 3. — Bernama