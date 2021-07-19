Lipis police: Selangor assemblyman among 29 released on bail after illegally entering forest reserve in Pahang

Lipis district police chief, Supt Azli Mohd Noor, when contacted, said they were released at about 3am after their statements were taken. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, July 19 — All 29 individuals including a Selangor state assemblymen were released on police bail early today after they were detained yesterday for allegedly entering the Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve in Lipis illegally.

Lipis district police chief, Supt Azli Mohd Noor, when contacted, said they were released at about 3am after their statements were taken.

He said the police investigation was conducted due to the group’s cross-state travel without permission while their alleged entry into the forest reserve without a permit was investigated by the Pahang State Forestry Department (JPNP).

Yesterday, JPNP confirmed that all the suspects who were from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, were arrested at 8am in Kampung Rakoh, Pos Lenjang for allegedly entering the forest reserve in 11 four-wheel-drive vehicles without a permit.

It is learnt that the group including seven women had entered the forest reserve for the reason of providing food aid to the Orang Asli residents there while upon checking, JPNP and the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) found that no approval had been given for the purpose. — Bernama