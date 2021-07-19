Covid-19: Viral video of villagers frolicking near Skudai river during lockdown gets Johor police’s attention (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the 2.17-minute video, where eight men and four women are seen preparing meals and eating together at a jetty, said to be overlooking a river near Skudai. — Screengrab via Facebook/Atan Abdul

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Johor police are investigating a widely shared video over the weekend showing a group of people picnicking by a riverside even though socialising remains prohibited during the current Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

In the 2.17-minute video, eight men and four women could be seen preparing meals and eating together at a jetty, said to be overlooking a river near Skudai here.

The group is believed to be members of a branch-level political party or village committee who were waiting to be briefed by the Covid-19 vaccination process by the Information Department.

“Initial investigations revealed that the group of people had breached the set SOP by gathering and holding an event.

“Those in the video were also seen clearly not practicing any form of social distancing or wearing face masks,” Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said in a statement today.

Her response came after the video was uploaded on Facebook by one Atan Abdul last Saturday.

Rupiah said investigations are under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures within an Infection Area) 2021 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

She said that no arrests have been made yet.