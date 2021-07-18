Those who travelled interstate not allowed to join Aidiladha prayers in Perlis

Perlis has banned all those who travelled interstate from taking part in Aidiladha prayers. ― File picture by Firdaus Latif

KANGAR, July 18 — Any individual involved in interstate travel is not allowed to take part in Aidiladha prayers in Perlis on Tuesday.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said the ban involved all those who travelled interstate with permission or without permission, including those who commuted to work daily.

“The family members of those who are doing interstate travels are also prohibited from taking part in Aidiladha prayers held in open areas unless they have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president, said the mosque management had the right to reprimand and not allow the entry of congregation who did not comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

For Kariah Kota Raja Arau, Aidiladha prayers will be held at the Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau at 8 am for the first session while the second session will be held at 9 am at Masjid Negeri Arau compound in the event of an overflow of worshippers.

“If the weather is not good, only one prayer session will be held in mosques based on their maximum capacity with strict SOP at 8.30am,” he said. — Bernama