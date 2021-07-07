SDMC: Two more Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 7 — Two new Covid-19 clusters involving a workplace and a community were detected in Sarawak today, bringing the total to 97 active clusters in the state.

State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the workplace cluster was the Jalan Tasik Biru By-Pass Cluster involving workers at a food court construction site in Jalan Tasik Biru By-Pass in Bau.

Nineteen positive cases were reported after screening tests were performed on 26 individuals there, it said.

“Meanwhile, the Sungai Bedil Besar Cluster detected here is a community cluster involving several families in Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar.

“Thirty-one people were tested positive including the index case after tests were performed on 94 individuals,” the statement said.

Sarawak recorded 289 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths today. — Bernama