Klang disaster management chief: 28 Top Glove factories in Meru stop operations due to EMCO

A general view of a Top Glove factory in Klang November 26, 2020. —Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 7 — The operations of all 28 factories owned by glove maker Top Glove around Meru, Klang have been closed following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) which is in force in the Klang district.

Klang District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Zainal Mohd Nor said following public complaints on social media claiming that the factories violated the EMCO’s standard operating procedures (SOP), his team together with the North Klang police, Klang Municipal Council and Klang district health office carried out inspections and SOP-compliance operations at the Top Glove factories in Jalan Teratai and Jalan Dahlia, Meru on Monday.

He said during the inspections, it was found that there was some confusion over the operating permission issued by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to Top Glove.

“The operating permission by Miti cannot be applied to areas that have been gazetted as EMCO areas,” he said in a statement, today.

In this regard, he said eight of the 28 factories owned by Top Glove in the Meru area had been ordered to close while the rest were closed voluntarily by the company following discussions.

Mohd Zainal explained that the closure of seven of the eight factories was made in accordance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) (f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for operating in the category of non-essential services during the EMCO period.

Another factory was closed for not having a valid business licence under the provisions of the Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing Bylaw (MPK) 2007, he said.

Mohd Zainal added that a total of three compounds, amounting to RM30,000 under Act 342, were also issued during the operation due to the employer’s failure to ensure that employees complied with the National Security Council’s SOPs in force. — Bernama