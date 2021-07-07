Johor Umno chief welcomes appointments of Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin as DPM and senior minister

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) being briefed on the ventilators after the handing over ceremony of the machines at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru July 7, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad offered his congratulations today to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as they were named the new deputy prime minister and senior minister in charge of the Security Cluster respectively.

Hasni who is also Johor mentri besar expressed confidence that the new appointments will boost the ruling Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) effort to end Malaysia’s Covid-19 crisis.

“I’m confident that both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin can administer and do well on the government’s effort to combat the Covid-19 (pandemic) and to tackle the current economic situation.

“I’m sure that the federal ministers, who are both seasoned Umno leaders, are able to take to their new roles well,” said Hasni when met after handing over ventilator machines at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here this evening.

Hasni declined to comment on the political situation surrounding the two new appointments.

The PN government consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia and Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

At present, Umno nominally supports the government but is not a component of the PN coalition.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement announcing the appointments of Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin. It said the new appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and take effect immediately.

Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin will still retain their initial portfolios as defence minister and foreign minister respectively.