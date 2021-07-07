Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin can count on full support from Sabah, CM says

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor speaks during the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Pledges for the People of Sabah launch in Kota Kinabalu, September 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has welcomed the new appointments of deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and senior minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today.

Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said that the two leaders could count on the state’s full support.

“We believe the appointments will strengthen the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and at the same time allows Malaysia to focus on the effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hajiji

Hajii is also both Sabah Perikatan Nasional and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman.

He said the duo’s appointment is most apt considering that both have vast experience in senior ministerial positions.

Earlier, the Prime Miister’s Office announced that Ismail Sabri would also continue to hold the Defence Ministry portfolio while Hishammuddin would take over the security cluster previously led by Ismail Sabri as well as assist the Prime Minister in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan.