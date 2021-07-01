Health minister: More than eight million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered until yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says a total of 8,083,685 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents in the country as of yesterday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― A total of 8,083,685 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents in the country as of yesterday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said a total of 2,309,018 people had received the second dose, thus completed the vaccination.

“A total of 258,773 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, involving the administration of 163,756 first doses and 95,017 second doses,” he said in his Twitter post today.

Meanwhile, Selangor recorded the highest number of recipients who completed both doses of the vaccine, totalling 303,050 people, followed by Sarawak (250,011), Johor (244,400), Perak (209,174) and Kuala Lumpur (198,655). ― Bernama