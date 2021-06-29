NSC mulling inter-district travel for states with low Covid-19 cases, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during meet and greet session with medical frontliners at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The National Security Council (NSC) said today it will study the recommendation that states with low numbers of Covid-19 cases are allowed to travel across districts.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the proposal was made on Sunday during the NSC meeting chaired by the prime minister.

“Previously interdistrict travel of this sort was allowed, but the public said it was confusing,” he said during a visit to Armed Forces medical frontliners at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Wangsa Maju.

Most of the complaints arose from whether inter-district travel would be allowed for areas under different forms of the movement control order (MCO) including the enhanced MCO, the conditional MCO, the recovery MCO, among others.

“So to address this, the NSC formed a national threshold instead where less than 4,000 cases a day would bring us out from Phase One into Phase Two.

“But an example was given where say Perlis with its low number of cases cannot leave Phase One, being held to the same standard as Selangor with a high number of cases,” Ismail said.

He added the NSC will make an announcement once the proposal has been thoroughly studied and tabled for discussion during its meeting, but did not provide a deadline.

Earlier on Sunday, Ismail had said that interdistrict and interstate travel will still not be allowed during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan’s movement control, save for school teachers and students sitting for their final exams of the year.