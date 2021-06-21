Tunku Ismail wants Johor-Indonesia cooperation to be strengthened

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim speaks during a press conference. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim wants the Johor-Indonesia cooperation to be strengthened in various fields, especially in trade and investment, even more so in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period.

The call was made by Tunku Ismail during a meeting with Sunarko, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Johor Bahru on May 12.

Sunarko said the cooperation is important to bring prosperity to the people of Johor and the Indonesian republic.

“During that meeting, I reported on the state of cooperation between the two parties and he expressed the need to continue to enhance cooperation.

“Our people share the same ancestry, so a pandemic situation should not diminish the good relationship between both sides,” he said when met at his office here today.

Previously, KJRI’s Consul of Economic Affairs, S Ari Wardhana was reported as saying that Johor has ample space and opportunities to further increase trade with Indonesia, especially in the Riau Islands.

This is due to the state’s strategic location in the Singapore-Johor-Riau Growth Triangle (SIJORI) area.

According to KJRI’s data, SIJORI has indirectly helped Johor to receive investments worth close to RM8.5 billion in the manufacturing sector between 2013 and 2019, signifying that there are plenty more opportunities for economic cooperation to be explored in the future. — Bernama