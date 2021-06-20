PSA: Klang Valley folks below 60 years old, check your MySejahtera now for Covid-19 vaccine appointment

Phase 3 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program is starting in the Klang Valley next week. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — It appears that Phase 3 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program is starting in the Klang Valley next week with the opening of the Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV. If you’re a resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, you might get a pleasant surprise if you check your MySejahtera app now.

Several Klang Valley folks have gotten their Covid-19 vaccine appointment in the MySejahtera app. From our two tipsters, they didn’t get any app notification or SMS, and they only found out about the appointment by checking the app manually.

If you’ve registered for the vaccine, just launch the MySejahtera app, go to the home screen and then click on Covid-19 vaccination.

If you receive it, don’t forget to confirm the appointment by clicking on the link.

Alternatively, you can also check your appointment status on the VaksinCovid.gov.my website.

Despite the announcement that the Bukit Jalil PPV will be prioritised for people aged 40 years old and below, there are people above 40 who have gotten their appointments as well.

The Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV is one of the largest in the country and it has the capacity to administer 10,000 doses per day. Vaccinations at this PPV will begin starting this coming Monday, 21st June 2021.

Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil kebanggaan negara kini bersiap sedia untuk menjadi sebuah PPV Mega bagi mencapai kapasiti 10 ribu sehari dan tumpuan akan diberikan kepada rakyat yang berusia 40 tahun ke bawah. @KBSMalaysia @Khairykj @officialmosti @KKMPutrajaya pic.twitter.com/7gQPS9gmdu — Reezal Merican (@reezal_merican) June 19, 2021

Malaysia is currently doing about 200,000 vaccinations per day and it aims to hit 300,000 vaccinations per day by August 2021. There are three types of vaccines being administered under the programme — Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca, however, you are not given the option to choose. The Ministry of Health has recently announced conditional approval for single-shot CanSino and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On top of that, the Ministry has authorised the use of Pfizer vaccines for school children aged 12-17 years old. Form 5 students are expected to get their jabs in schools starting in July.

The Covid-19 vaccines under the National Immunisation Programme are offered for free to all adults in Malaysia including both citizens and non-citizens. If you’re not registered, you can sign up via MySejahtera or through the website. — SoyaCincau