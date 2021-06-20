Man in Bau suffers serious head injuries after tree he was cutting falls on him

Fire and Rescue Department personnel and villagers carrying the victim to a waiting ambulance. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 20 — A 50-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after the tree that he was cutting down fell on him at Kampung Sagah, Bau around 12.25pm yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said rescuers from the Bau fire station were mobilised to the scene to rescue the victim.

According to Bomba, the victim was given first-aid at the scene before he was put on a stretcher.

The victim was then carried by rescuers and several villagers to a waiting ambulance from the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

The victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

As of time of writing, the victim is said to be in a stable condition. — Borneo Post