Dr Sim: MCO in Kuching may not be extended if Covid-19 cases down

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the registration and bookings will be handled by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in Kuala Lumpur. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 20 — The strict movement restrictions in Sarawak may not be extended beyond June 28 if the trend of lower Covid-19 cases is maintained, says advisor of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Local Government and Housing, said the positive cases originated from the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai festivals had dropped and stabilised in past weeks.

“I would like to thank all the medical frontliners for working 16-hour day, as well as private hospitals and general practitioner (GP) clinics for willing to assist in the state vaccination drive,” he said.

Dr Sim said he had raised the difficulties faced by local GP clinics to take part in the vaccination campaign to the federal government, which had since been resolved.

He also said he was indebted to many retired doctors for coming forward to assist in the vaccination programme during these extraordinary times and their show of solidarity to the country.

Despite the lower positive cases, he reminded the public to remain cautious as Covid-19 outbreaks were now reported in factories.

“Coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin has promised that Sarawak will receive 380,000 vaccine doses every week, and some of these vaccines were directly sent to Miri and Bintulu without transiting in Kuching,” he said during a Facebook live session hosted by mayor of Kuching City South Council Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Dr Sim also asked the public to be patient because most of the people would be receiving their vaccination appointment soon.

“Starting next week, we will be calling those aged 50 and above for vaccination appointments while those in the 40s will be called up the following week. So, please just be patient.”

Dr Sim also stressed again that the people should only arrive 30 minutes before their time of appointment to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres. — Borneo Post