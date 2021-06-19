Santubong MP says will personally meet Khairy and request for more Covid-19 vaccines

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said due to the lack of supply six vaccination centres in Santubong, can only administer a total of 3,000 jabs per week. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 19 — Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said he will personally meet Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin and request to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines for his constituency.

He said due to the lack of supply six vaccination centres in Santubong, can only administer a total of 3,000 jabs per week.

“In order to vaccinate 70 per cent of its people and achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by as early as August, more supply of vaccines to be made available to the people of Santubong soon,” he said after visiting the vaccination centres.

In terms of rolling out the vaccination programme, he said the six centres are well prepared both in terms of logistics arrangements as well as getting the people’s support and participation.

He commended the state lawmakers Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu (Tanjung Datu), Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi (Pantai Damai) and Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (Demak Laut) who have been very proactive in getting the people to get vaccinated and help logistics arrangement.

Tanjung Datu, Pantai Damai and Demak Laut are state constituencies within the Santubong parliamentary constituency.

“Fighting Covid-19 and ensuring the people’s safety are our main priorities right now. The elected representatives have been working hard in engaging the people and making the necessary arrangements to facilitate this vaccination programme.

“If we can get the supply of vaccines fast, we could get 70 per cent of the people in Santubong vaccinated by August,” he added.