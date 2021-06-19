Highway developer confirms immediate stop work order on Kota Damansara construction site after mishap

The highway developer issued the stop work order immediately after two workers were injured when metal scaffolding fell at the construction site earlier this evening. — Bomba Selangor pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Projek Lintasan Damansara-Shah Alam Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), the developer behind the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), tonight said all construction at the portion of the expressway near Kota Damansara, Selangor has been stopped.

It said the stop work order was issued immediately after two workers were injured when metal scaffolding fell at the construction site earlier this evening.

“This incident does not affect highway users or members of the public as it happened in an enclosed construction area.

“The developer and the main contractor involved will give their full cooperation to the authorities during investigations,” Prolintas said in a statement.

It said the two Bangladeshi workers who were hurt in the incident have been taken to Hospital Sungai Buloh for treatment, without disclosing the extent of their injuries.

The company promised to provide updates of the incident and said it can be contacted for further information or feedback at the hotline tel: 1 300 88 5522 and the email: [email protected].

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 7.13pm and arrived at the scene 14 minutes later and found a concrete block and metal frame had fallen off the under-construction highway.

It added that the two injured Bangladeshi workers were men aged between 20 and 40 and had been hit by shrapnel from the concrete block and metal frame.