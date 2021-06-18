Kuching South City Council warns Google Forms link for Covid-19 vaccination at BCCK is fake

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng shows the police report. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, June 18 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has warned the public against clicking on a Google Forms link with the MBKS crest purporting to be for Covid-19 vaccine registration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

In a statement today, MBKS said the “Setuju Menerima Vaksin Covid-19 di BCCK” form has been circulating on social media.

The council said it has never provided any platform or link for vaccine registration.

“(We) would like to remind the public not to click on the link and not to fill in any personal particulars to avoid misuse of information,” said MBKS.

A police report was filed today at the Sekama police station regarding the link and police are investigating.

MBKS urged the public to check the validity of any link before providing their personal data as this could be used by certain parties for illegal purposes. — Borneo Post Online