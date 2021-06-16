Sarawak Islamic council postpones sacrificial rites for 2021 Aidiladha

KUCHING, June 16 — Qurban activities (sacrifice rites) for this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration will be postponed, said the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

It said in a statement that this was based on the decision made by Sarawak Fatwa Board in view that the value of life (hifzun nafs) should be prioritised.

“We greatly appreciate the increase in awareness among the Muslim community in the state to perform qurban activities in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“However, this decision is also to avoid repercussions from the Covid-19 pandemic which is still in a critical stage in Sarawak,” it said.

The council also called on all Muslims to remain patient and to abide by the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. — Borneo Post