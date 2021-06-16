Perak to test 2,000 at Covid-19 hotspots in bid to find asymptomatic patients

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to members of the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh March 17, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 16 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the state is targeting to screen 2,000 people using Antigen rapid test kits (RTK-Antigen) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Saarani said the RTK-Antigen screening will be carried out at the locations with high Covid-19 infection rates.

“This is to make sure we identified positive Covid-19 cases which are asymptomatic and has the risk of spreading the virus,” he told a press conference via a virtual Zoom meeting.

Saarani also said the government has identified a company to supply the RTK-Antigen.

“This company is eligible in supplying the test kits and have met the standard required by the Perak Health Department,” he said without disclosing the name of the company.

“This measure will help the Perak Health Department in increasing the Covid-19 screening capacity in identifying the cases at the very initial level and enable a more proactive control measure,” he added.

He said the RTK-Antigen screening will start this month at several hotspots in Kinta and Larut, Matang and Selama districts.

“For now we focus on these two districts with 2,000 screening and will increase it from time to time based on the necessity.

“We will also implement it at other localities in different districts if deemed necessary,” he said.