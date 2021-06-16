July 15 decision on Lokman Adam’s committal proceedings

Former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The High Court here set July 15 for the decision on whether former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be held in contempt of court for allegedly intimidating a witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

The witness is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, a key witness in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam when contacted said, the new date was fixed after the court vacated the initial decision date, which is yesterday, due to the ongoing total lockdown.

“Parties involved have been notified through email,” he said.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah will deliver the decision.

On Oct 22, 2019, Justice Sequerah granted the leave to the then Attorney-General (AG), Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court act perpetrated on two occasions on Sept 25, 2019.

On Jan 14, 2020, Justice Sequerah rejected Lokman’s application to set aside the leave obtained by the AG. Lokman also lost his two appeals in the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court to overturn the High Court’s ruling.

Thomas had initiated the committal proceeding against Lokman to seek an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action.

According to Thomas, on Sept 25, 2019, Lokman had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in the former prime minister’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial, said Thomas. — Bernama