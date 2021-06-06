Fire breaks out at Pahang Criminal Investigation dept, no casualties reported

Policemen are seen carrying out computers saved from the fire on the third floor of the Kuantan CID as firemen arrive to control the blaze. June 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 6 — A small fire broke out at the Pahang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office, located on the third floor of the Pahang contingent police headquarters here today.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the incident was noticed at 4.15 pm by members on duty who saw black smoke coming from that floor.

“The fire occurred in a CID office space, however, no casualties were reported as no officers or personnel were there at the time.

“So far, we suspect it is due to a short circuit or wiring problem. The real cause (of the fire) will only be known after the forensic investigation is completed,” he told Bernama when met at the scene.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the incident took place in the middle of the floor, and JBPM personnel’s work was hindered by the thick smoke making visibility difficult.

He said three fire engines from the Kuantan, Indera Mahkota and Taman Tas fire and rescue stations were involved in the firefighting operation. — Bernama