Rural Development Ministry allocates over RM7m to five agencies to help those impacted by Covid-19

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the breakdown of the allocations were as follows: Keda (RM4.97 million), Kejora (RM647,554), Kesedar (RM861,000), Ketengah (RM551,443) and Perda (RM561,100). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has allocated RM7.59 million to five agencies under it for the benefit of 3,526 entrepreneurs, tenants and borrowers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said its minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

He said the agencies involved were the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda), South East Johor Development Authority (Kejora), South Kelantan Regional Development Authority (Kesedar), Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) and Central Terengganu Regional Development Authority (Ketengah).

He said the breakdown of the allocations were as follows: Keda (RM4.97 million), Kejora (RM647,554), Kesedar (RM861,000), Ketengah (RM551,443) and Perda (RM561,100).

He said Keda had assisted 691 entrepreneurs, Kejora had aided 423 tenants and borrowers, Kesedar had helped 594 entrepreneurs and premises operators, Ketengah involved 1,243 traders, borrowers and tenants while Perda had assisted 575 tenants and borrowers.

Among the incentives introduced starting May until July were the exemption of paying for trading premises, postponement of house rents, exemptions in paying land rentals, postponement in paying back loans and restructuring and expanding the entrepreneurs’ programme of all agencies,” he said.

“Understanding the difficulties experienced by all entrepreneurs under the agencies, KPLB will always strive to help reduce their burden during the total lockdown,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Latiff said that among the problems faced by the targeted group, especially entrepreneurs and petty traders of regional development authorities, were deteriorating business performances, difficulty in paying rentals of premises and difficulty in repaying business loans. — Bernama