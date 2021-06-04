Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Bentong, several other localities in Perak, Sabah from Sunday

Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity of Bayan Lepas with barbed wire June 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bentong town in Pahang and several other localities in Perak and Sabah will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 6-14.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO in Perak will involve localities in the Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta, Kerian, Manjung and Hulu Perak districts.

In Kinta, the areas affected are Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Ulu Kinta; Kerian (Taman Kerian Tambahan, Parit Buntar) while in Manjung, the areas are Kampung Tanjung Kepah, Kampung Batu 9 and Kampung Sungai Lombong in Batu 9 Lekir.

“The EMCO in Larut, Matang and Selama will involve Taman Berkat in Matang while in Hulu Perak it involves two villages, Kampung Air Panas and Kampung Kuak Luar in Pengkalan Hulu and two other villages in Kerunai, namely Kampung Alai and Kampung Baharu,” he said in a statement on the movement control order and EMCO today.

As for Sabah, the EMCO will be enforced in three villages in Papar district (Kampung Gusi Kinarut, Kampung Tengah Kinarut and Kampung Benoni) and localities in Sandakan (Lorong Ulu Sibuga 5 & 9, Fasa 7 Taman Mawar); Kota Kinabalu (Taman Wangsa, Jalan Telipok); and Kudat (Kampung Perpaduan, Pulau Banggi).

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Bentong town, meanwhile, will cover Kampung Chamang Lama/Baru, Taman Bukit Chamang, Bentong Industrial Area, Kampung Baru/Taman Saga/Taman Bukit Indah, Kampung Sungai Marong, Taman Bukit Bentong, Taman Hussin/Taman Syahbandar, Kampung Perting/Kampung Kemansur/Kampung Kuala Repas, Bentong Heights, Rumah Murah Batu 1/PPRT Batu 1, Taman Bentong Makmur, Taman Harmoni, Taman Kolej and Taman Desa Damai.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in all these localities and the EMCO will enable the MOH to conduct contact tracing and through movement restrictions, prevent the virus from spreading to other localities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at two longhouses in Mukah, Sarawak – Rumah Panjang Nyalu Anak Francis and Rumah Panjang Nyalu, Jalan Mukah-Selangau – as well as in Felda Kahang Timur, Kluang in Johor will end earlier than scheduled tomorrow.

“The government has also agreed to end the EMCO at the Oceanic Fabric Mill and the Purnabina factory workers’ dormitories in Kluang, Johor on June 5 as scheduled,” he said.

Other areas that will have the EMCO ended as scheduled tomorrow are Kampung Lubok Redan, Alor Gajah (Melaka); Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan and People’s Housing Project (PPR) Kampung Limau (Kuala Lumpur); Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Bechah Palas and Kampung Tualang in Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas (Kelantan); and Kampung Pagar Sungai Imam, Tawau (Sabah).

On MCO standard operating procedures (SOP), he said 946 individuals were detained yesterday with 942 of them compounded and 22 remanded.

The highest number of violations were for not wearing face masks (237), followed by unpermitted inter-state and inter-district crossings (186), dining in eateries (186), failing to record personal details or check-in at premises (160) and failing to observe physical distancing (156). — Bernama