Agrobank extends targeted payment financing assistance application to Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Agrobank has extended the application period for its targeted payment financing assistance (TPFA) programme until the end of the year in line with the government’s initiative on the targeted bank financing moratorium under the Pemerkasa Plus package.

“We wish to assure all our customers that any financial assistance taken will not affect their Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) status,” she said in a statement today.

The TPFA programme was initially scheduled to end by June 30, 2021.

The financing assistance under Pemerkasa Plus is aimed at providing financial relief to individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers during the ongoing movement control order (MCO 3.0) due to Covid-19.

Individuals who have lost their jobs, recipients of Bantuan Sara Hidup or Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat, microenterprises with approved financing facilities of less than RM150,000, as well as SMEs and microenterprises that are not allowed to operate due to movement restrictions, are eligible to select either a three-month repayment moratorium or six months of 50 per cent reduced instalments repayment assistance.

“Apart from these target groups, other affected customers are also welcome to contact their respective branch officers or relationship managers to discuss possible solutions to overcome any financial challenges they may be facing,” she said. — Bernama