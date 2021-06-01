Putrajaya Muda: Give civil servants choice whether they want allowance cut to fund Covid-19 fight

The deductions from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) will be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Putrajaya chapter of Malaysian United Democracy Alliance (Muda) has urged the government to allow civil servants to decide whether their allowance will be cut to fund the fight against Covid-19, instead of being done automatically.

The chapter’s founding chief Mutalib Uthman said the cut had been announced despite the existence of civil servants who rely on such allowances that have been cut, even those with spouses who have negatively been affected by the pandemic.

“Consultations must be conducted from time to time with Cuepacs to ensure that these cuts do not affect the welfare of civil servants,” he said in a statement, directing his comments to the government.

“We do not want the government to be comfortable with the way the allowance is reduced for three months, with the repeat of the same method in the future.

“Implement also transparent notification on the purpose and distribution of these deduction funds,” added Mutalib, who is also party vice-president.

Cuepacs refers to the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced that a portion of civil servants’ allowances will be sent towards the effort of fighting Covid-19.

The deductions from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) will be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44.

For those in Grades 41 to 29, RM10 will be deducted from their public service fixed allowance (ITKA).

The deductions for the period of three months will not apply to those classified as frontliners, and all the funds will be sent to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Despite Mutalib’s remark, Cuepacs had earlier today said it supports the allowance cut, saying all civil servants welcomed the move in solidarity with the government.

Cuepacs also cautioned against making the deduction as a reason to attack the government or to provoke controversy.