Johor MB says will announce new stimulus package for state next week

JOHOR BARU, June 1 — The Johor government will announce the state’s third economic stimulus package next week after the entire country moved into a “total lockdown” to curb the exponential surge of Covid-19 cases.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the latest stimulus package, called the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package, is aimed at assisting those directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic where those in need will be the main focus this time.

He said Ihsan Johor 3.0 is a continuation of the previous state economic packages known as Ihsan Johor 1.0 and Ihsan Johor 2.0 and is complementary to the initiatives and assistance of the federal government.

“The Ihsan Johor 3.0 that will soon be announced will be implemented immediately so that it can reach the target group as soon as possible, as well as kickstarting the state’s economic recovery efforts more vigorously.

“To ensure that this effort can be implemented smoothly and achieve its goals, I call on all parties involved to play their respective roles,” said Hasni in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM40 billion Pemerkasa Plus stimulus package for the country under MCO 3.0.

The goals are to enhance the public health capacity, pursue the people’s agenda and support business sustainability.

Hasni said he welcomed the initiatives announced by Muhyiddin, especially the large allocation given in improving the health sector and assistance to the people.

He said it was an important effort and needed to be expedited to ensure that measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic could be successfully dealt with.

On the Ihsan Johor stimulus packages, Hasni explained that the first phase of the grant benefited a total of 295,464 recipients amounting to RM167.33 million, while the second phase benefited a total of 387,674 recipients, with an assistance value amounting to RM109.48 million.