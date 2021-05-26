PAS president urges Malaysians to support efforts to vaccinate people in fight against Covid-19

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said people who do not have knowledge especially in religious matters should not issue advice regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination process as Islam had clearly spelled out the priorities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today urged everyone to stop fighting and support the effort by the government in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on his social media page today, the Marang MP said efforts being made by the country should be supported and must be adhered to when there are “changes” in the development of the epidemic from time to time.

He said certain sudden changes have to be done to curb the current situation.

“It should be during the period of a health emergency, all the people are united regardless of religious, racial and political differences because this epidemic does not know who its victims are.

“I read the news reported in the mainstream media and partly on social media, in fact, I also read what is implicit and explicit behind the news report.

“Now, it is not the time for us to debate looking for faults and weaknesses because the form of epidemic attacks we are facing today has changed,” he said in his statement.

Abdul Hadi said people who do not have knowledge especially in religious matters should not issue advice regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination process as Islam had clearly spelled out the priorities.

“Islamic scholars have made a list of priorities that a human is obligated to protect according to its order, namely to protect the religion, life, mind, lineage, dignity, and wealth.

“According to verses 172 to 173 of Surah Al-Baqarah, the religion puts that protecting life should be above other matters. This is up to the extent that some things that are (normally) haram (prohibited in Islam) are given exception just for the sake of protecting life.

“This includes a medical emergency,” he said.

The special ambassador to the Middle East also commented on some quarters who broke the health SOPs including those who continue to not close up congregation prayers despite being told to do so by the government.

He also slammed those who cited Islamic knowledge to legitimise their actions which brought more perils to the community.

“Do not simply speak without knowledge, especially when it comes to religion. Especially when it comes to the time of darurat (Emergency), because it can damage the reputation of the religion itself, and brings harm to the public especially in fulfilling their obligation to protect their lives,” he said.