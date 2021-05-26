Ismail Sabri: Data shows surge in Covid-19 clusters due to interstate travel in April and May

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2021. Malaysia’s increased Covid-19 clusters in the last two months can be attributed to travellers crossing state borders, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia’s increased Covid-19 clusters in the last two months can be attributed to travellers crossing state borders, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the trend was based on government statistics gathered from April till May 20.

“During this period alone, a total of 19 clusters were reported out of a total of 50 clusters recorded as a result of interstate travels involving 6,291 cases,” he said in a statement.

He said the Health Ministry recorded a total of 1,966 clusters since the Covid-19 outbreak started in Malaysia last year.

Currently, 528 clusters remain active.

Ismail said what is also worrying is the emergence of new and more aggressive variants of concern (VOC) of the virus.

“The increase in daily cases is not only happening in Malaysia but some neighbouring countries such as Thailand, which was a role model to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has also recorded daily high cases of more than 9,000,” he said.

MORE TO COME