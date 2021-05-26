Health Ministry: 22 new Covid-19 clusters discovered today

Clusters are no longer the main source of Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections and just 13 per cent of today’s new cases were attributed to known clusters. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Ministry of Health announced today that 22 more Covid-19 clusters have been detected in the country.

This brings the total number of clusters detected in Malaysia to 2,082, with 593 of these still active.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that of the new clusters, 14 were related to workplaces, six were detected in communities and three are related to religious activities.

“The new clusters related to workplaces are called the Kampung Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Bersatu, Meranti Jaya 2, Jalan Sukma, Jalan Bukit Satu, Jalan Satu Ayer Hitam, Jalan Tengar Industri, Jalan Temenggung Dua, Industri Zon Dagang Satu, Perusahaan Maju Sepuluh, Jalan Cassia Selatan Lima, Jalan IKA and Industri Kampung Tersang clusters,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added clusters discovered from community transmissions are called the Kampung Semerah Padi, Bandar Lama Machang, Kampung Kenjong, Sungai Pukul, Delima Raya and Kauran Durok.

“..while the new clusters related to religious activities are being called the Lestari Mewah, Jalan Harmoni Utama and Chat Lipis clusters,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham did report any existing clusters that came to an end today.

Malaysia today recorded three record breaking statistics — the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases at 7,478, the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, at 63; and the highest number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), at 756.

Clusters are no longer the main source of Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections and just 13 per cent of today’s new cases were attributed to known clusters.