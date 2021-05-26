Finance Ministry: Prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel unchanged

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05, RM2.61 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period of May 27 to June 2.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government has maintained the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the APM market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” it said.

It also said that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama