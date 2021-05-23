Residents affected by EMCO in Kelantan, Kedah receive food aid from state govts

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Residents in the districts placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kelantan and Kedah have received food aid from their respective state governments.

The food supply packs and food baskets are to help ease the burden of the population following the enforcement of the EMCO in their districts, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is showing an increasing trend daily.

In Kota Baru, a basic food supply pack worth RM100 was distributed to 760 families living in the EMCO areas in Kampung Pauh Lima in Mukim Banggu and Kampung Terusan in Mukim Limbat.

Kota Baru district officer Rosnazli Amin, when contacted, said that in Kampung Pauh Lima, the aid distribution involving 260 houses and benefited 1,200 residents, while a total of 500 food packs were distributed in Kampung Terusan involving 1,300 residents.

The distribution of food aid is carried out every three days, and is managed by the Social Welfare Department. Apart from that, local political leaders also donated fresh food items such as fish, vegetables and chicken to the residents in their respective areas, he said.

Asked about Pondok Pasir Tumboh, which is located in Kampung Terusan, currently placed under the EMCO, he said that the management of the religious school agreed to provide cooked meals for 35 to 40 students.

Two mukim in the district, namely, Kampung Pauh Lima in Mukim Banggu, is currently placed under the EMCO from May 19 until June 1, while Kampung Terusan, near Pasir Tumboh in Mukim Limbat, is under the EMCO from yesterday until June 4.

Meanwhile, in Jitra, the Kedah government provided 7,000 food baskets for residents affected by the implementation of the EMCO in the Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu districts.

State Women, Family and Community Development and Welfare Committee chairman, Halimaton Shaadiah Saad, said 5,000 food baskets were allocated for residents in 28 mukim in the Kota Setar district, while the rest were for residents in Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah in Kubang Pasu.

“This assistance is targeted at residents who are completely cut off from food supply. They need to contact their respective PKOB (Disaster Operations Control Centre), so that food and assistance can be channelled to them,” she said.

She said this to reporters when met during the distribution of food items including 400 kg of ikan kembong (Indian mackerel), donations from the state government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to the residents in Lubuk Kawah today.

Kota Setar district is currently placed under the EMCO from May 19 until June 1, while Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah areas are from May 18 until May 31. — Bernama