Healthcare workers register members of the public for Covid-19 swab tests in Petaling Jaya February 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dipped slightly to 3,780 today, with Selangor alone recording 1,275 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

Sarawak followed suit with 405 cases recorded in the state, with Kedah recording 363 cases.

The nation yesterday recorded 4,140 cases, with a record 44 deaths.