Cops probing claims Higher Education D-G violated Raya SOPs

The news report claimed that the director-general had violated SOPs during an event held at a public university on Thursday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Police are investigating claims that the Higher Education director-general had violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) when officiating an aid presentation and Hari Raya Aidilfitri event at a public university on Thursday.

Serdang Acting district police chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said police commenced investigations after receiving a report following an article published by a news portal on the alleged incident.

The news report claimed that the director-general had violated SOPs during the event held at the university’s 13th residential college.

“The programme involved the presence of undergraduates and management staff and pictures were uploaded on social media.

“Investigations are currently being conducted under Regulation 17 PU (A) 225/2021 (Violation of movement control order SOPs) and if convicted, a compound of RM2,000 can be imposed on visitors and RM10,000 on the organisers," he said in a statement today. — Bernama