Zuraida: Malaysians must help counter Israeli propaganda online

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Langat April 15, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysians should do their part to counter Israeli’s manipulative propaganda online, Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders (Comwel) president and founder Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

She said Malaysians should not let up their condemnation of the cruelty and war crimes committed by Israel.

“Let’s do our part to counter their (the Israelis) propaganda wherever possible. Truth and justice will prevail,” she said in a statement today.

Zuraida said the fact that Israeli cybertroopers were scrambling to do damage control online was a testament to their realisation that their manipulative propaganda was transparent in the eyes of the world.

“As the founder of Comwel and a woman leader, I strongly condemn the wanton acts of Israeli state-sponsored violence against innocent Palestinians, which disproportionately target defenceless women and children,” she said.

Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said she took heart that even non-Muslims around the world, notably United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had spoken out against the cynical injustices of the Israeli government.

The cruel acts of the Zionist regime on the Palestinians during Ramadan and on the eve of Eid, speaks volumes of the callous and cruel nature of the Israeli government, she said. — Bernama