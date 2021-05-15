GOF seizes goods worth almost RM5m in Kelantan during Ramadan

PASIR MAS, May 15 — The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized various types of goods worth almost RM5 million in “Op Benteng” during the month of Ramadan.

Its field commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said goods valued at RM4.8 million were seized and 97 people were arrested in 73 cases during the period.

He said the biggest seizure involved contraband items such as clothes, cigarettes and various food products worth RM2.9 million, which involved the arrest of 29 individuals.

Fireworks worth RM635,347 were also seized with the detention of 12 individuals, he added.

“The success achieved during Ramadan is very gratifying despite having to face various challenges such as the rain and heat while on duty as well as to face the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“During the same period, surveillance and patrolling duties were carried out for 24 hours a day in rotation to ensure the country’s borders were safe and not breached,” he told reporters at the GOF Tactical Headquarters in Lubok Setol here today.

Azhari said smugglers mostly carried out their activities during breaking of fast and sahur times.

“They conducted their activities on a small scale using cars and vans instead of lorries, and were detected storing contraband in stores or houses before distributing the goods to their destinations.

“We also found that the smugglers involved in cross-border crimes are between 18 and 65 years old,” he added. — Bernama