Four-year old boy in Ipoh drowns after falling into river

IPOH, May 15 — A boy was found drowned after being swept away by strong river currents in Kampung Ulu Piah, Tambun here this morning.

The victim, identified as Izz Auf Mohd Ghazali, 4, was with his grandmother and six-year-old brother at the riverbank before falling into the water during a purported picnic outing.

His grandmother was preparing food and waiting for his aunt and uncle to arrive at the time.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said they immediately deployed members and officers from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station for rescue work after receiving a call about the incident at 10.49am.

“While the rescue team was on its way to the scene, the operations centre received a call informing the victim had been found one kilometre from the location he was reported to have fallen,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene and the body was handed over to the police before taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama