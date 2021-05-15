EMCO announced for two areas in Pahang, one in Sabah

Two locations in Pahang and one in Sabah will be put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 17 to May 30. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Two locations in Pahang and one in Sabah will be put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 17 to May 30, according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, Ismail Sabri said these were Kampung Paya Teh in Jerantut, Seri Kemunting in Kuantan, and Kampung Sungai Langgas in Kunak.

“To date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has conducted 54 screenings on the residents of this locality, and 35 of them were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive,” Ismail said regarding Kampung Paya Teh.

He added that 16 Covid-19 cases were detected in Kemunting, while 17 cases were detected in Kampung Sungai Langgas.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at two long houses in Bukit Dinding, Mukah, Sarawak, will be extended from May 17 to May 23, after 81 people at the dwelling were found to be Covid-19 positive.

At the same time, several residences will be released from the EMCO earlier than scheduled, namely the Meranti Apartment, Midhill Apartment, and Ramin Apartment along with the Vista Residence in Bentong, Pahang — on May 23.

In Mukah, Sarawak, five longhouses at Jalan Bukut Balingian and another longhouse at Manna, Nelson Chuat, will be released from the EMCO tomorrow.